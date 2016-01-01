Overview

Dr. Sabiha Rasheed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Rasheed works at Fremont Primary Care in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.