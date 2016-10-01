Overview

Dr. Sabiha Merchant, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Dr Vaishampayan Memorial Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences|University of Bombay / Grant Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Merchant works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.