Dr. Sabiha Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabiha Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sabiha Khan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jhcp At Downtown Bethesda7315 Wisconsin Ave Ste 700, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (240) 235-9120
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Well trained, very knowledgeable, very kind. Easy to work with.
About Dr. Sabiha Khan, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1962669580
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.