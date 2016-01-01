Overview

Dr. Sabiha Hussain, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Hussain works at Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine in New Brunswick, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.