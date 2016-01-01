Overview

Dr. Sabih Effendi, MD is an Endovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Endovascular Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Effendi works at Houston Methodist Urology Associates in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Subdural Hemorrhage and Cerebral Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.