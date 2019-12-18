Overview

Dr. Sabieli Kabeli, MB BS is a Pulmonologist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from U Coll Hosp and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.



Dr. Kabeli works at Monument Health Rapid City Clinic in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Cough and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.