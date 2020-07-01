Overview

Dr. Saber Ghiassi, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Ghiassi works at YALE UNIVERSITY MEDICAL GROUP in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.