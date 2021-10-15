Dr. Sabeena Kathuria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kathuria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabeena Kathuria, MD
Dr. Sabeena Kathuria, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph (Pediatrics)1608 S J St Fl 2, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 274-7503
Dr. Kathuria treated my daughter since the day she was born. In Green Bay, WI. Anyone who gets to be her patient is very lucky. She is amazing. We miss her so much.
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1912014440
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kathuria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kathuria.
