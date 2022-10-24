Dr. Sabeena Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabeena Arora, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sabeena Arora, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St # 216, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-1212
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-1212
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group111 Salem Route 82 Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-0023
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- Backus Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Not only a brilliant physician but explained everything in layman's terms so we had a clear picture of what was ahead. We are so happy to have her as our physician to get us through a difficult health situation. Never encountered anyone quite like her!
Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arora accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arora has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.