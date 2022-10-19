Overview

Dr. Sabeen Munib, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Munib works at The Pur Health in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.