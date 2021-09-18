Dr. Sabeen Lulu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lulu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabeen Lulu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sabeen Lulu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DUBAI MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR GIRLS and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave # 2, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Lulu is absolutely amazing! I was suffering from chronic headaches and migraines. Dr. Lulu found a treatment plan that worked for me and I have been almost headache and migraine free for about 2 years. She was the only Dr. who offered me injections instead of daily pills that made me sleepy and feel weird. I would recommend her to anyone suffering from migraines.
- DUBAI MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR GIRLS
- Neurology
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Dr. Lulu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lulu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lulu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lulu has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lulu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lulu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lulu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lulu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lulu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.