Overview

Dr. Sabeeh Din, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.



Dr. Din works at Bay Area Kidney Disease Physicians in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.