Overview
Dr. Sabahat Faheem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Euless, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah College Of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 509 Westpark Way Ste 110, Euless, TX 76040 Directions (817) 571-3800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Sabahat Faheem, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1497812549
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn
- Fatima Jinnah College Of Medicine
- Lahore College For Woman
