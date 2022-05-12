Overview

Dr. Sabah Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Retina Group Of New York in Hicksville, NY with other offices in Islandia, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.