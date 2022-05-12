Dr. Sabah Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabah Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Sabah Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Group of New York400 S Oyster Bay Rd Ste 305, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 939-6100
-
2
Retina Group of New York1455 Veterans Hwy, Islandia, NY 11749 Directions (631) 273-1818MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Health New England (HNE)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- PreferredOne
- Priority Health
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
I am very happy to meet Dr Sabah Shah she is the Best she made my vision bright new She made me feel safe and very comfortable she fix my Torn Retina . Thank you so much my beautiful Dr Sabah Shah and God Bless you and family
About Dr. Sabah Shah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1588983175
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.