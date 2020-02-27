Overview

Dr. Sabah Hamad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Hamad works at Advanced Surgical Associates in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump, Breast Cancer and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.