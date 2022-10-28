Dr. Sabah Hadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabah Hadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sabah Hadi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Locations
Tms Neurohealth Centers Ashburn LLC44355 Premier Plz Ste 120, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 723-5993
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Good doctor, available when needed, flexible with scheduling , knowledgeable, compassionate, goes above and beyond to help, highly recommend.
About Dr. Sabah Hadi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1396818803
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Chicago Medical School
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- University of Baghdad / College of Medcine
- Baghdad Med Sch
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
