Dr. Saba Sheik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Poland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Dr. Sheik works at Poland Medical Center in Poland, OH with other offices in Youngstown, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.