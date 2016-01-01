Dr. Saba Radhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saba Radhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saba Radhi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ.
Dr. Radhi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Radhi?
About Dr. Saba Radhi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1851583751
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Radhi accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Radhi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Radhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Radhi works at
Dr. Radhi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.