Overview

Dr. Saba Medhane, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Medhane works at Physician Associates in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.