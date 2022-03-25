Dr. Saba Mansoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saba Mansoor, MD
Overview
Dr. Saba Mansoor, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Mansoor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychiatry of Scottsdale Pllc8800 E Raintree Dr Ste 155, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 609-0001
- 2 14301 N 87th St Ste 112, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mansoor?
Dr. Mansoor came highly recommended to me from my Dr in NYC. I have been her patient for 9 years and she’s been very instrumental in keeping my anxiety under control. She is very professional and has worked with me through various medications. Her admin Jenny is wonderful and the office is very nice. I’ve referred a few people to her and all had a very positive experience and still see her. Just remember she’s a psychiatrist and not there to be a therapist.
About Dr. Saba Mansoor, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1740285477
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Med
- Henry Ford
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mansoor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mansoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansoor works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.