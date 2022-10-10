See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Saba Khayal, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saba Khayal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Regional One Health.

Dr. Khayal works at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, TN with other offices in Jackson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Methodist Medical Group - Endocrinology
    6401 Poplar Ave Ste 400, Memphis, TN 38119
    Jackson
    17 Centre Plaza Dr Ste A, Jackson, TN 38305
    Regional One Health Multispecialty Care, East Campus
    6555 Quince Rd, Memphis, TN 38119

Hospital Affiliations
  • Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
  • Methodist University Hospital
  • Regional One Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Thyroid Nodule
Vitamin D Deficiency
Obesity
Thyroid Nodule
Vitamin D Deficiency

Obesity
Thyroid Nodule
Vitamin D Deficiency
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Arthritis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Female Infertility
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Goiter
Heart Disease
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bronchiectasis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Conn's Syndrome
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Gastroparesis
Gout
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hair Loss
Hashimoto's Disease
Heartburn
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Polymyositis
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Reflux Esophagitis
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 10, 2022
    I always have a wonderful experience when ever I visit Dr. Khayal’s office. She is so down to earth and really gets to the bottom of things. Her staff is always as sweet as can be and I never get anxiety when going to her practice. I recommend her to anyone seeking the best bed side manner possible.
    Natalie — Oct 10, 2022
    About Dr. Saba Khayal, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295925840
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
