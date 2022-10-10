Overview

Dr. Saba Khayal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Regional One Health.



Dr. Khayal works at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, TN with other offices in Jackson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.