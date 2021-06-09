Dr. Saba Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saba Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saba Khan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Saba Khan Rheumatology800 Bonaventure Way Ste 143, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 201-2355
-
2
Sugar Land Rheumatology, Saba Khan , M.D , PA16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 530, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (832) 999-4694
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Dr. Khan has been my Rheumatologist for about 5 years. She is very caring. A wonderful dr, who explains well your treatment. I would definitely recommend her to my family and friends.
About Dr. Saba Khan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1912109935
Education & Certifications
- Lousiana State University
- Texastech University Health Sciences Center
- Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Arthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Urdu.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
