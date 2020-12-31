Dr. Chughtai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saba Chughtai, MD
Dr. Saba Chughtai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.
Saba A Chughtai MD & Associates5740 Gateway Ste 104, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 234-7870
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Chughtai is a very considerate and personable Doctor and listens with a very caring heart. She is a very skilled diagnostician and does not overuse medications. She also works with the Psychologist so she has an objective assessment of her patients needs. She is an exemplary Psychiatrist and a wonderful person.
About Dr. Saba Chughtai, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1720027824
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Psychiatry
Dr. Chughtai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chughtai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chughtai has seen patients for Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chughtai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Chughtai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chughtai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chughtai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chughtai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.