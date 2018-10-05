Dr. Saba Baig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saba Baig, MD
Overview
Dr. Saba Baig, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from Sawai Mansingh Medical College, Jaipur and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.
Locations
Athar Baig MD PCG3283 Beecher Rd, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 820-8923
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baig is an excellent doctor. She is very skilled and professional. She has a great bedside manner. She really cares about her patients.
About Dr. Saba Baig, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Center For Women's Care and Reproductive Surgery
- Hurley Medical Center
- Sawai Mansingh Medical College, Jaipur
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baig speaks Arabic, Hindi and Urdu.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Baig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baig.
