Dr. Saba Aziz, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saba Aziz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH HOSPITAL AND HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.

Dr. Aziz works at Buc Sportsuniversity Physicians Practice Group in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buc Sportsuniversity Physicians Practice Group
    222 E Main St, Johnson City, TN 37604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 433-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnson City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Saba Aziz, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1679802805
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT JOSEPH HOSPITAL AND HEALTH CENTER
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saba Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aziz works at Buc Sportsuniversity Physicians Practice Group in Johnson City, TN. View the full address on Dr. Aziz’s profile.

    Dr. Aziz has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

