Overview

Dr. Saba Aziz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH HOSPITAL AND HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Aziz works at Buc Sportsuniversity Physicians Practice Group in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.