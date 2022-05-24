Dr. Saba Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saba Aziz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saba Aziz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH HOSPITAL AND HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Aziz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Buc Sportsuniversity Physicians Practice Group222 E Main St, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 433-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aziz?
Since I started treatment with Dr. Aziz my diabetes is much improved. Time in Range and A1c are both better than they have been in some time. Both her style and her knowledge are exactly what I look for in a Doctor and the results speak for themselves. Thank you Doctor.
About Dr. Saba Aziz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 10 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1679802805
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPH HOSPITAL AND HEALTH CENTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aziz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aziz works at
Dr. Aziz has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aziz speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.