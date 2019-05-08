Dr. Saba Alniemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alniemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saba Alniemi, MD
Dr. Saba Alniemi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Mcgaw
Dupage Medical Group Ltd1327 Butterfield Rd Ste 618, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 322-8300
Hinsdale Center for Plastic Surgery908 N Elm St Ste 104, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 322-8300
- Carle Foundation Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Let me start out by saying Dr. Alniemi is an amazing Dr!!!! I took my 8yr old that has ASD to her and she was so so sweet!!!! She took her time with him and explained her finding to me. I asked her a million questions and she answered all of them for me!!! Thank you Dr. ALNIEMI FOR CARING ABOUT YOUR PARENTS!!!
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1891057568
- Northwestern Mcgaw
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Alniemi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alniemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alniemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alniemi has seen patients for Diplopia, Hypertropia and Hypotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alniemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alniemi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alniemi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alniemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alniemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.