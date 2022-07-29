Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saba Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saba Ali, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Coraopolis, PA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Western Pennsylvania Inc.500 Cherrington Pkwy Ste 410, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 262-1064
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ali is a fantastic dermatologist, and I've seen her for about 5 years! If I have difficulty scheduling with her, the other two MDs in the practice are great too. I see some negative reviews, and my experience has always been a positive (nice office, helpful staff, quality care from a medical doctor). I do keep regular/annual appointments as my family has a history of melanoma, and I don't blame doctors for needing to physically see a patient with some sort of regularity prior to prescribing medications.
About Dr. Saba Ali, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1861689283
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
