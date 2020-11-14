Dr. Al-Hashimi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saba Al-Hashimi, MD
Overview
Dr. Saba Al-Hashimi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Al-Hashimi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 267-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Hashimi?
I had my LASIK procedure with Dr. Al-Hashimi and I couldn’t recommend him more. He took the time to answer all my questions and make sure I was comfortable with the whole process. He was professional and knowledgeable. I now see better than I did with my glasses! Wish I saw him sooner.
About Dr. Saba Al-Hashimi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1154687242
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Hashimi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Hashimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Hashimi works at
Dr. Al-Hashimi has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, Corneal Diseases and Cornea Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Hashimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Hashimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Hashimi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Hashimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Hashimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.