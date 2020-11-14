See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Saba Al-Hashimi, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Saba Al-Hashimi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Al-Hashimi works at Ronald Reagan Hospital Cardiology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Corneal Diseases and Cornea Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center
    757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Ulcer
Corneal Diseases
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Ulcer
Corneal Diseases
Cornea Surgery

Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 14, 2020
    I had my LASIK procedure with Dr. Al-Hashimi and I couldn’t recommend him more. He took the time to answer all my questions and make sure I was comfortable with the whole process. He was professional and knowledgeable. I now see better than I did with my glasses! Wish I saw him sooner.
    — Nov 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Saba Al-Hashimi, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1154687242
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Al-Hashimi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Hashimi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Al-Hashimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Hashimi works at Ronald Reagan Hospital Cardiology in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Al-Hashimi’s profile.

    Dr. Al-Hashimi has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, Corneal Diseases and Cornea Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Hashimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Hashimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Hashimi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Hashimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Hashimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

