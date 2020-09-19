Dr. Saba Aftab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aftab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saba Aftab, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saba Aftab, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University.
Advocare ENT Specialty Care406 Lippincott Dr Ste F, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 435-9100
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
If I could have Dr. Aftab as my Primary Care Physician- it would be the best thing ever! However, I've been blessed to have her as my ENT. I'm new to the area and didn't have a specialist in NJ. I was experiencing very challenging health issues and was dealing with some pretty scary stuff. I felt heard, supported and most of all safe. Her professionalism and caring style of treatment were outstanding. Her staff treated me like a VIP. Dr. Aftab made me feel like I was her number one patient. I had some tests that I was taking after our appointment and she made it a point to follow up to review the results with me from an ENT perspective. I can't say enough about Dr. Aftab. She's embodies what quality health care should feel like.
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1760674287
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Pennsylvania State University
Dr. Aftab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aftab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aftab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aftab has seen patients for Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aftab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Aftab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aftab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aftab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aftab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.