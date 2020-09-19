Overview

Dr. Saba Aftab, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University.



Dr. Aftab works at Advocare ENT Specialty Center in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.