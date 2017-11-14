Dr. Saakwa Mante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saakwa Mante, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saakwa Mante, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ghana, Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo and Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.
Locations
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mante was very easy to talk to. He has a down to earth and detail oriented approach and very much makes you part of finding the diagnosis. I had been struggling with an unknown onset allergic reaction for 3 months and within 20 minutes, Dr. Mante was able to help me eliminate a vast majority of possibilities and I figured out my allergy the same day.
About Dr. Saakwa Mante, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1962457598
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Med
- St Luke'S/roosevelt Hospital Center
- St Luke'S/roosevelt Hospital Center
- University Of Ghana, Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
