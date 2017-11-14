See All Allergists & Immunologists in Fargo, ND
Dr. Saakwa Mante, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saakwa Mante, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ghana, Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo and Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.

Dr. Mante works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Asthma and All Types of Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)
    1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:15pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 14, 2017
    Dr. Mante was very easy to talk to. He has a down to earth and detail oriented approach and very much makes you part of finding the diagnosis. I had been struggling with an unknown onset allergic reaction for 3 months and within 20 minutes, Dr. Mante was able to help me eliminate a vast majority of possibilities and I figured out my allergy the same day.
    Robert in Fargo, ND — Nov 14, 2017
    About Dr. Saakwa Mante, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1962457598
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University School Med
    • St Luke'S/roosevelt Hospital Center
    • St Luke'S/roosevelt Hospital Center
    • University Of Ghana, Medical School
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saakwa Mante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mante has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mante works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. View the full address on Dr. Mante’s profile.

    Dr. Mante has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Asthma and All Types of Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mante. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mante.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

