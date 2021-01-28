Dr. Saaid Khojasteh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khojasteh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saaid Khojasteh, MD
Overview
Dr. Saaid Khojasteh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Shiraz Univ and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Locations
Advent Behavioral Care - St. Peters255 Spencer Rd, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 939-2550Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr Khojestah years ago and he was a wonderful doctor even then. Since then, I have known others who have seen him and are also more than satisfied with his care. Should the case need arise, I would definitely see him again!
About Dr. Saaid Khojasteh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Washington U Sch Med-Barnes Hosp
- Shiraz Univ
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khojasteh speaks Persian.
