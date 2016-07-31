Dr. Saagar Karlekar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karlekar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saagar Karlekar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saagar Karlekar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Portland, TN. They completed their residency with Ny Med College
Locations
Portland Children's Clinic103 Redbud Dr Ste D, Portland, TN 37148 Directions (629) 219-7883
VIP Midsouth Hendersonville Children's Clinic262 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 203, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 703-2375
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent with my children. He listens to my concerns and opinions. He has always treated me with respect even when our views are different.
About Dr. Saagar Karlekar, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi and Marathi
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karlekar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karlekar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karlekar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karlekar speaks Hindi and Marathi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Karlekar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karlekar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karlekar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karlekar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.