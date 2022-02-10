Overview

Dr. Saadiah Ahmed, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Macomb, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.



Dr. Ahmed works at Cornerstone Medical Group in Macomb, MI with other offices in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.