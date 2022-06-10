Dr. Saadia Raza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saadia Raza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saadia Raza, MD is a Dermatologist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Raza works at
Locations
-
1
Stacey Tull MD6704 KEATON CORPORATE PKWY, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 300-9596Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 857 Waterbury Fls Dr, Ofallon, MO 63038 Directions (636) 300-9596
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raza?
I've been to Dr. Raza many times for many procedures. You can tell how qualified she is by the seriousness of her care. Her work is obviously a passion and she wants her patients to be happy and healthy.
About Dr. Saadia Raza, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1285727461
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raza accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raza works at
Dr. Raza has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Raza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.