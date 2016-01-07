Dr. Saadia Mian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saadia Mian, MD
Dr. Saadia Mian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They completed their fellowship with Michigan State University
Alzohaili Medical Consultants5250 Auto Club Dr Ste 200, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-9847Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Saadia Mian, MD501 E Cummins St, Tecumseh, MI 49286 Directions (517) 424-3200
Saadia Mian, MD200 E Russell Rd, Tecumseh, MI 49286 Directions (517) 423-0014
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Mian is still working on figuring out my medical issues but I am confident that she will get it sorted out. I have many issues and she has been the first doctor to actually try and figure out what's going on or showed any real concern for my wellbeing. I've been to other doctors who see something concerning and can't easily figure it out,so they just give up and refer me out to yet another Dr. I've been suffering so badly for 5 years and I am really hopeful that this time I will get better.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1437193794
- Michigan State University
- St. Joseph Mercy Hospital
