Dr. Saadia Mian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They completed their fellowship with Michigan State University



Dr. Mian works at METRO-DETROIT ENDOCRINOLOGY CENTER in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Tecumseh, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.