Dr. Saadia Khan, MD
Dr. Saadia Khan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
White Bridge Road28 White Bridge Pike Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 356-4111
Dci Lebanon212 Babb Dr, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 449-1459
Nephrology Associates, P.C.107 Health Care Dr Bldg 3, Carthage, TN 37030 Directions (615) 449-1459
Carl E Mitchell MD2010 Church St Ste 508, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-5072
Nephrology Associates PC5653 Frist Blvd Ste 332, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 356-4111
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was impressed with her interest in my care from my very first visit. I am now on dialysis and I feel that she, as well as her staff, continue to make my life as pleasant as possible during this process. I would highly recommend her for your care.
- Nephrology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Nephrology
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
