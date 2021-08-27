Overview

Dr. Saadia Khan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Nephrology Associates, P.C. in Nashville, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN, Carthage, TN and Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.