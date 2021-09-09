Dr. Saadia Chohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saadia Chohan, MD
Overview
Dr. Saadia Chohan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Shawnee, OK. They completed their fellowship with Okla Hlth Sci Ctr
Dr. Chohan works at
Locations
1
Ssm Health St Anthony Hospital - Shawnee1102 W MacArthur St, Shawnee, OK 74804 Directions (405) 275-8781Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
St Anthony Cancer Specialists of Oklahoma3525 NW 56th St Ste 100D, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 942-9200
3
St Anthony Cancer Specialists of Oklahoma @ Yukon1614 Professional Cir, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 265-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Newman Memorial Hospital
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was so impressed with Dr. Chohan very easy to talk to very kind and my first visit she was so knowledgeable and knew exactly what I needed !!! Set me up that day and got did infusion immediately!! She’s awesome !!!
About Dr. Saadia Chohan, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1306890074
Education & Certifications
- Okla Hlth Sci Ctr
- East Tennessee State University
- E Tenn St U
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chohan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chohan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chohan has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chohan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chohan.
