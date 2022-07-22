See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Orlando, FL
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Saadia Alvi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Alvi works at Adventhealth Medical Group General Surgery At Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Diabetes & Endocrinology at Orlando
    2415 N Orange Ave Ste 502, Orlando, FL 32804

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Screening
Dyslipidemia
Hypercalcemia
Hypogonadism
Malaise and Fatigue
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
VAP Lipid Testing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Bone Disorders
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Diabetes
Gestational Diabetes
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    MultiPlan
    Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 22, 2022
    When I had my 1st appointment with Dr Alvi my A1C was 14.8 and I was experiencing severe pain in my feet and hands. Dr Alvi quickly diagnosed that I was a type 1 diabetic and developed a detailed treatment plan that included insulin shots and dietary changes. After 3 short months Dr Alvi's treatment plan lowered my A1C to 7.5, reduced my cholesterol by 30%, reduced my blood pressure medicine required by 25%, and my feet and hands felt much better. Dr Alvi is a caring, compassionate, knowledgeable, Board Certified Physician whose expertise in Diabetes treatment and plant based diet lifestyle is second to none. Dr. Alvi also takes the time to answer all your questions. I highly recommend Dr. Alvi as a physician!
    Mike in Edgewater Florida — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Saadia Alvi, MD

    Specialties
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1568682177
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saadia Alvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Alvi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvi works at Adventhealth Medical Group General Surgery At Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Alvi's profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

