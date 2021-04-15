Dr. Saadeh Saadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saadeh Saadeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saadeh Saadeh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Saadeh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kingman Cardiovascular Associates1739 E Beverly Ave Ste 217, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 718-1511Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Kingman Regional Medical Center3269 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 757-2101
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saadeh?
You get the opinion right away that He is genuinely interested in your health an well-being and takes the time to listen. He gets the job done where others have not. I would recommend him to anyone in need of a Great cardiologist.
About Dr. Saadeh Saadeh, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1588685663
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saadeh accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saadeh works at
Dr. Saadeh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saadeh speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Saadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.