Overview

Dr. Saadeh Saadeh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Saadeh works at Kingman Cardiovascular Associates in Kingman, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.