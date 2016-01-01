Overview

Dr. Saadat Shariff, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Shariff works at Montefiore Medical Group-Greene Medical Arts Pavilion (MAP) in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.