Overview

Dr. Saad Tariq, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cgh Medical Center, Fhn Memorial Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Tariq works at OrthoIllinois Injury Express in Rockford, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.