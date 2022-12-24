Dr. Saad Tariq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tariq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saad Tariq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saad Tariq, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cgh Medical Center, Fhn Memorial Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Tariq works at
Locations
-
1
OrthoIllinois - Riverside Office5875 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 389-9491Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
OrthoIllinois - Elgin Office1435 N Randall Rd Ste 103, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (815) 398-9491Tuesday8:00am -Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
OrthoIllinois - Elgin Office1550 N Randall Rd, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (815) 398-9491Tuesday8:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cgh Medical Center
- Fhn Memorial Hospital
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- ECOH
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tariq?
Dr. Tariq was very kind. Explained issues well. Never felt rushed.
About Dr. Saad Tariq, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1497098636
Education & Certifications
- CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tariq has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tariq accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tariq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tariq works at
Dr. Tariq has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tariq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Tariq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tariq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tariq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tariq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.