Dr. Saad Kenderian, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saad Kenderian, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from SADDAM COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Kenderian works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 229-3335

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon

Apr 20, 2021
Dr. Kenderian is a well educated physician. In addition, he is personable, kind, and takes the time to get to know his patients and to explain and educate his patients about their diagnosis . Wonderful experience!
Sherry — Apr 20, 2021
About Dr. Saad Kenderian, MD

  • Hematology & Oncology
  • 13 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1922284942
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • SADDAM COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Saad Kenderian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenderian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kenderian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kenderian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kenderian works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Kenderian’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenderian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenderian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenderian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenderian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

