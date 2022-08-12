Dr. Saad Siddiqui, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saad Siddiqui, MB BS
Dr. Saad Siddiqui, MB BS is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Advocate Childrens Hospital1675 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (708) 684-5580
Advocate Medical Group - Elgin 1435 Randall Rd1435 N Randall Rd Ste 202, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (708) 684-5580
Advocate Health and Hospitals Corporation4440 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 684-5580
Advocate Outpatient Center - Oak Lawn9555 S 52nd Ave Fl 2, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 684-5580
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This Doctor is really wonderful. Doctor Siddiqui was the cardiologist that took care of our son during his stayed in the hospital. He was kind and very caring of our son.
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1013110816
- UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siddiqui speaks Arabic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.