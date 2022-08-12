See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Park Ridge, IL
Dr. Saad Siddiqui, MB BS
Super Profile

Dr. Saad Siddiqui, MB BS

Pediatric Cardiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Saad Siddiqui, MB BS is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Siddiqui works at Advocate Medical Group - Park Ridge - Pediatric Neurology in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL and Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advocate Childrens Hospital
    1675 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 684-5580
    Advocate Medical Group - Elgin 1435 Randall Rd
    1435 N Randall Rd Ste 202, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 684-5580
    Advocate Health and Hospitals Corporation
    4440 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 684-5580
    Advocate Outpatient Center - Oak Lawn
    9555 S 52nd Ave Fl 2, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 684-5580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Heart Disease
Septal Defect
Atrial Septal Defect
Congenital Heart Disease
Septal Defect
Atrial Septal Defect

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Saad Siddiqui, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013110816
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
