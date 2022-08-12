Overview

Dr. Saad Siddiqui, MB BS is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Siddiqui works at Advocate Medical Group - Park Ridge - Pediatric Neurology in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL and Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.