Dr. Saad Shukri, MD
Dr. Saad Shukri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital and Mather Hospital.
Saad A. Shukri M.d PC286 Sills Rd Ste 3, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 447-8697
- Long Island Community Hospital
- Mather Hospital
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Being a professional in the healthcare I have worked and witnessed first hand which surgeons are good, not good and excellent. Dr. Shukri is exceptional! I have also had Dr. Shukri personal perform surgery with a family member. As a surgeon you cannot ask for a better skilled surgeon. His skill set goes unmatched. With that not being enough, his bedside manner is the finest that I have ever seen and experienced in any surgeon. Dr Shukri takes vital interest in his patients care. He is personally invested. He is sincere, kind and down to earth. He takes his time explaining medically what is going on end in layman terms when needed. He takes his time answering questions to the patients and families thoroughly. He's not a five star, he is truly a 10 STAR. Dr. Shukr goes unsurpassed.
- General Surgery
- English
- SUNY Stonybrook
- Maimonides Medical Center
- University of Baghdad / College of Medcine
Dr. Shukri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shukri accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shukri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shukri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shukri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.