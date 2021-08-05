See All General Surgeons in East Patchogue, NY
Dr. Saad Shukri, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Saad Shukri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital and Mather Hospital.

Dr. Shukri works at LOUISE WALK, MD in East Patchogue, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saad A. Shukri M.d PC
    286 Sills Rd Ste 3, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 447-8697

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Community Hospital
  • Mather Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas
Appendicitis
Intestinal Obstruction
Treatment frequency



Lipomas Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 05, 2021
    Being a professional in the healthcare I have worked and witnessed first hand which surgeons are good, not good and excellent. Dr. Shukri is exceptional! I have also had Dr. Shukri personal perform surgery with a family member. As a surgeon you cannot ask for a better skilled surgeon. His skill set goes unmatched. With that not being enough, his bedside manner is the finest that I have ever seen and experienced in any surgeon. Dr Shukri takes vital interest in his patients care. He is personally invested. He is sincere, kind and down to earth. He takes his time explaining medically what is going on end in layman terms when needed. He takes his time answering questions to the patients and families thoroughly. He's not a five star, he is truly a 10 STAR. Dr. Shukr goes unsurpassed.
    Shimane Devlin PMHNP — Aug 05, 2021
    About Dr. Saad Shukri, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487726584
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY Stonybrook
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Baghdad / College of Medcine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saad Shukri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shukri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shukri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shukri works at LOUISE WALK, MD in East Patchogue, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shukri’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shukri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shukri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

