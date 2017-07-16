Overview

Dr. Saad Rahman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Crestwood Medical Center, Highlands Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Rahman works at Huntsville Renal Clinic in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.