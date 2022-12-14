Dr. Saad Mir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saad Mir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saad Mir, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Mir works at
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mir?
In my recent visit, Dr Mir brought reassurance and excellent care to me. After many weeks of not fully understanding a recent diagnosis, his expertise and the patience and time he afforded me gave me the peace of mind I so needed.
About Dr. Saad Mir, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1356603161
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mir accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mir works at
Dr. Mir has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mir has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.