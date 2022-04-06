Dr. Saad Khairi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khairi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saad Khairi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saad Khairi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Locations
Goodman Hall355 W 16th St Ste 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 396-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine (carmel)13345 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 396-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He's an awesome surgeon
About Dr. Saad Khairi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1780685818
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania
