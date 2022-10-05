See All Neurologists in Englewood, OH
Dr. Saad Kanaan, MD

Neurology
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saad Kanaan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jordan University of Science and Technology Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Kanaan works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Englewood, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus
    9000 N Main St Ste 238, Englewood, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital
    30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Myasthenia Gravis
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Temporal Arteritis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 05, 2022
    I LOVE Dr Kanaan! He is the BEST. Ive been seeing him for a couple years now. When he left UC and went to Premier i followed because he is just awesome. I highly recommend! He listens and truly cares for his patients!!!!!!
    Carrie — Oct 05, 2022
    About Dr. Saad Kanaan, MD

    • Neurology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841502069
    Education & Certifications

    • BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
    • University of Oklahoma
    • University of Oklahoma
    • Jordan University of Science and Technology Faculty of Medicine
    • Neurology
