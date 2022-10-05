Overview

Dr. Saad Kanaan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jordan University of Science and Technology Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kanaan works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Englewood, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.