Dr. Saad Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saad Hussain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saad Hussain, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.
Dr. Hussain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Heart Center1602 W Baker Rd Ste A, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 417-4692
-
2
Texas Heart Center15119 Wallisville Rd Ste 100A, Houston, TX 77049 Directions (281) 417-4696
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hussain?
About Dr. Saad Hussain, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1871930594
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.