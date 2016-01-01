See All Hospitalists in Baytown, TX
Dr. Saad Hussain, MD

Hospital Medicine
Dr. Saad Hussain, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.

Dr. Hussain works at Texas Heart Center in Baytown, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients.

  1
    Texas Heart Center
    1602 W Baker Rd Ste A, Baytown, TX 77521
  2
    Texas Heart Center
    15119 Wallisville Rd Ste 100A, Houston, TX 77049

  HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast

Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon

  Hospital Medicine
  16 years of experience
  English
  1871930594
  UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
  Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Saad Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hussain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

