Dr. Saad Hammid, MD

Dr. Saad Hammid, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saad Hammid, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stone Mountain, GA. They completed their residency with Mem Health University Med Center

Dr. Hammid works at Saad Hammid MD in Stone Mountain, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Atlanta Pediatrics PC
    5674 Memorial Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 322-6161
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Saad Hammid, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1861423295
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mem Health University Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saad Hammid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hammid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hammid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hammid works at Saad Hammid MD in Stone Mountain, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hammid’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

